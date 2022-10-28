Howdy Hunters!
This is a quick patch to clean up a few event-related issues:
- Sometimes harvested creatures did not count for guests in MP games - fixed.
- Waterfowl's sounds got messed up around all reserves. This is the 'echo' from BRR and is now fixed.
- Halloween aggressive creatures just stopped close to the player on the high rocks or platforms. It has been abused and we slightly changed the AI, so they'll flee if they can't kill a player.
- Maisto 12 GA Sawed-Off Shotgun can now be placed on the lodges' gunracks.
That's all for now.
Happy Halloween Hunting!
Changed files in this update