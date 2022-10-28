 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

theHunter Classic update for 28 October 2022

Hot Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9819865 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy Hunters!

This is a quick patch to clean up a few event-related issues:

  1. Sometimes harvested creatures did not count for guests in MP games - fixed.
  2. Waterfowl's sounds got messed up around all reserves. This is the 'echo' from BRR and is now fixed.
  3. Halloween aggressive creatures just stopped close to the player on the high rocks or platforms. It has been abused and we slightly changed the AI, so they'll flee if they can't kill a player.
  4. Maisto 12 GA Sawed-Off Shotgun can now be placed on the lodges' gunracks.

That's all for now.

Happy Halloween Hunting!

Changed files in this update

theHunter Content Depot 253711
  • Loading history…
theHunter Beta Depot Depot 253712
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link