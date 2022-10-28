Update v0.6.3

A lot of quality-of-life improvements with the last update! Mostly related to map and exploring.
v0.6.3
- parties movement are now more reactive to commands
- defenders in structures are detected from distance (no need to explore them anymore)
- parties now reach and leave from the center of cities
- fixed duplicated depots in enemy cities
- added new map size (tiny)
- added surrender button (system menu)
Game balancing
- more resource randomness added to starting cities
- map size increasing in campaign stages is more gradual
Changed files in this update