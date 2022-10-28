 Skip to content

A Thousand Years update for 28 October 2022

Update v0.6.3

Build 9819814

A lot of quality-of-life improvements with the last update! Mostly related to map and exploring.

v0.6.3

  • parties movement are now more reactive to commands
  • defenders in structures are detected from distance (no need to explore them anymore)
  • parties now reach and leave from the center of cities
  • fixed duplicated depots in enemy cities
  • added new map size (tiny)
  • added surrender button (system menu)

Game balancing

  • more resource randomness added to starting cities
  • map size increasing in campaign stages is more gradual

