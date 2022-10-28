Version 0.9.0 Update & Custom Commander available

Hi, my friends!

First of all, I must apologize. I originally planned to finish this version in three weeks, but because the art work exceeded my expectations, it took me a whole month to finally complete them. In this version, we can customize commanders to join the game. After clicking the Custom button on the start menu and creating new commanders, we can let these commanders join our games. We can place them to some factions or set them as wandering roles. We cannot create new factions yet in this version, but it will be my work target in the next stage.

By the way, there is another important function worth telling. In this version, I adjusted some formats of the savedata, and now the time to open the Save Menu is significantly shorter than before. However, we need to manually overwrite the old savedatas in the new version. If it is an important old savedata to be collected, we can load it and overwritten it in the original slot. If it is not important, it is recommended to directly overwrite it with a new savedata. Only by overwriting the savedatas in the old format can we speed up the opening of the Save Menu. Please experience it.

Because the Custom Commander takes up too much development time, 0.9.0 does not add other optimizations and bug fixing. I expect to release two updates about game optimization and bug fixing in the next two weeks. Then I will start to develop the last major content in EA: Custom Faction.

There is about a month before the 1.0 version, because the discount requires an at least 28 days cooling period after a price change, next week I plan to raise the price of Chaos Galaxy 2 to the official price for 1.0 version.

See you next update.

Han Zhiyu