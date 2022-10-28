Application Update

Thank you for playing Toram Online.
We would like to announce the update for the app.
For details, please check the following.
Update Contents
The following issues have been fixed.
- The skill "Terrablast" is not working properly because of the skill "Abstract Arms".
- The skill "Astral Lance" sometimes shoots out more than 1 lance.
- The critical damage from the skill "Magic Vulcan" is erroneously calculated for physical damage.
- When the skill "Vanquisher" is activated and Ignite gets removed, the guaranteed hits effect and critical rate are not applied properly.
Changed files in this update