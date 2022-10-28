 Skip to content

Island Berry update for 28 October 2022

Update 10.28.22

  1. Added home storage (the number of cells depends on the level of the house).
  2. Fixed several minor bugs related to saving and displaying the properties of items when working with a workbench and when exiting the game menu.

