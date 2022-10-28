 Skip to content

Rikki Kuu update for 28 October 2022

Recoil Update 0.18.2.11

Share · View all patches · Build 9819274 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Modules
  • recoil added, everything you shoot out has recoil associated with it.
  • module masses varied up, previously all were 10.0 units base.
  • autocannon fire rate lowered about 33%, asteroid impact force halved and volume lowered 3db.
  • autocannon shells elongated so they're more easily seen.
  • autocannon and plasma cannon projectile origin points adjusted to be slightly farther back into the barrels so the trails connect a little better.
  • torpedo rate of fire adjusted to 1 : 10 grouping, turning rates improved over 100% and explosion force doubled.
Drones
  • minor performance improvements with indicators.
  • speed indicator color changes slowed down, giving rise to a yellow state of slowing down and speeding up simultaneously.
  • flight control retuning: roll correction is strongest when already aiming in the right direction to avoid unexpected backflips.
  • drone shield hitpoint regeneration rates doubled.
  • 3 enemy designs updated to have more guns and more shields, be wary of more homing torpedoes around.
Bugfixes
  • torpedo homing quality became excessive up close, worse for larger torpedoes.
  • fire control code cleaned up to handle firing animations better with short refire intervals.

