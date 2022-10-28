Recoil Update 0.18.2.11

Modules
- recoil added, everything you shoot out has recoil associated with it.
- module masses varied up, previously all were 10.0 units base.
- autocannon fire rate lowered about 33%, asteroid impact force halved and volume lowered 3db.
- autocannon shells elongated so they're more easily seen.
- autocannon and plasma cannon projectile origin points adjusted to be slightly farther back into the barrels so the trails connect a little better.
- torpedo rate of fire adjusted to 1 : 10 grouping, turning rates improved over 100% and explosion force doubled.
Drones
- minor performance improvements with indicators.
- speed indicator color changes slowed down, giving rise to a yellow state of slowing down and speeding up simultaneously.
- flight control retuning: roll correction is strongest when already aiming in the right direction to avoid unexpected backflips.
- drone shield hitpoint regeneration rates doubled.
- 3 enemy designs updated to have more guns and more shields, be wary of more homing torpedoes around.
Bugfixes
- torpedo homing quality became excessive up close, worse for larger torpedoes.
- fire control code cleaned up to handle firing animations better with short refire intervals.
