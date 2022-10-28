 Skip to content

GrandChase update for 28 October 2022

[Announcement] Server Maintenance

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

Server maintenance will be conducted.

We will keep trying our best for GrandChase Classic.
Thank you.

