Halloween Update 1.6 Part 2

HALLOWEEEN UPDATE 1.6 PART 2
What's New?
-New Multiplayer Shooter Map
-New Multiplayer Shooter Skin
_Improved Graphics
-Village Loot
-Clothes
-Medicine
What was Removed?
-Day Night Cycle
Multiplayer Survival coming soon!
