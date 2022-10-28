 Skip to content

Valora Survival update for 28 October 2022

Halloween Update 1.6 Part 2

Share · View all patches · Build 9819048 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

HALLOWEEEN UPDATE 1.6 PART 2

What's New?

-New Multiplayer Shooter Map

-New Multiplayer Shooter Skin

_Improved Graphics

-Village Loot

-Clothes

-Medicine

What was Removed?
-Day Night Cycle

Multiplayer Survival coming soon!

