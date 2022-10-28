 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 28 October 2022

Update 1.55-2 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9818858

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug where buying item from NPC doesn't reduce player's money

  • Fixed a bug where the "ingredients" button will convert premium/superior ingredients into normal ones after collecting them into the serum lab

  • Preparing player character model to accommodate different skins (to release next week!)

Tunguska: The Visitation Win64 Depot 1601971
