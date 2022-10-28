-
Fixed a bug where buying item from NPC doesn't reduce player's money
Fixed a bug where the "ingredients" button will convert premium/superior ingredients into normal ones after collecting them into the serum lab
Preparing player character model to accommodate different skins (to release next week!)
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 28 October 2022
Update 1.55-2 Patch Notes
