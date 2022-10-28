-Update VR tracked position to render before and after every frame for more stable VR tracking.
-Fix bug that would cause Challenge 1 to end before it started in some cases.
-Make paraglider descent rate a bit steeper and less floaty.
Glider Sim update for 28 October 2022
Update 1.7.7_EarlyAccess: Hot Fix
