Glider Sim update for 28 October 2022

Update 1.7.7_EarlyAccess: Hot Fix

-Update VR tracked position to render before and after every frame for more stable VR tracking.
-Fix bug that would cause Challenge 1 to end before it started in some cases.
-Make paraglider descent rate a bit steeper and less floaty.

