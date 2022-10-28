 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crossout update for 28 October 2022

[Update] Small update, 28.10.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9818851 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Movement parts
  • Reduced deceleration in turning speed for wheels, especially on multi-wheeled and heavy vehicles. Now wheeled armoured vehicles should respond better to turns.
  • Increased the turning inertia for vehicles with hovers.
  • Now hovers will stop working on armoured vehicles that have any additional movement parts installed, except for mechanical legs.
Miscellaneous
  • Fixed a number of issues related to the lightning on different locations.
  • Now, if several parts are selected at once in the search filter for a car at the exhibition, then only the cars that have the selected parts mounted on them will be displayed.
  • The size of notifications about destroying an enemy and about assistance in the destruction has been reduced.
  • Improved the description of the module “Daze”: the module doesn’t work against leviathans.
  • Improved the effect of the shield for the “Aegis-Prime” module.
  • Fixed a bug where the mines of “Jubokko” and “Kapkan” continued to interact with the carcass of the destroyed vehicle, instead of switching to the next enemy.
  • Fixed a bug where the grass on the “Fortress” location could be displayed incorrectly.
  • Now the impulse from allied projectiles doesn’t affect a friendly armoured car.
  • Fixed a bug where markers were not placed on destructible parts of the bridge in the “Bridge” location.
  • Fixed incorrect display of the “Network test” window.
  • Fixed bug with incorrect playback of self-destruction sound of a vehicle located near the player.

For more information on Crossout, follow these channels:

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link