- Fixed so the correct amount of items are now consumed when crafting the Decorative Torch.
- Reverted robot arm/conveyor belt change so that they will be able to drop floating items into pits, water, and walls again.
- Fix limit for how many mobs are spawned.
Core Keeper update for 28 October 2022
Hotfix Patch - 0.4.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
