 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Core Keeper update for 28 October 2022

Hotfix Patch - 0.4.8

Share · View all patches · Build 9818736 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed so the correct amount of items are now consumed when crafting the Decorative Torch.
  • Reverted robot arm/conveyor belt change so that they will be able to drop floating items into pits, water, and walls again.
  • Fix limit for how many mobs are spawned.

Changed files in this update

Core Keeper Content Depot 1621691
  • Loading history…
Core Keeper Linux Depot 1621692
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link