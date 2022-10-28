 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TAISHO x ALICE epilogue update for 28 October 2022

[Update record for October 28, 2022]

Share · View all patches · Build 9818031 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Halloween!
4 wallpapers for PC and 22 wallpapers for smartphones have been added to "TAISHO x ALICE Digital Artbook"!
Please use it!

Changed files in this update

TAISHO x ALICE Digital Artbook (1600000) デポ Depot 1600000
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link