Fixed bugs:
1.When entering the ”Market”, can't buy cards previously acquired in battles, showing ”Sold Out”.
2.Repetition of relics.
3.Unlock ”Mute” bounty achievement of Band of Chaos when ending a turn with card ”Noise” in hand.
4.Boss of Winglanders Clan doesn't move while “Wild”.
5.Some wrong text.
Pirates Outlaws update for 28 October 2022
Pirates Outlaws V2.12 Patch Notes
Fixed bugs:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update