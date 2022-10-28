 Skip to content

Pirates Outlaws update for 28 October 2022

Pirates Outlaws V2.12 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Fixed bugs:
1.When entering the ”Market”, can't buy cards previously acquired in battles, showing ”Sold Out”.
2.Repetition of relics.
3.Unlock ”Mute” bounty achievement of Band of Chaos when ending a turn with card ”Noise” in hand.
4.Boss of Winglanders Clan doesn't move while “Wild”.
5.Some wrong text.

