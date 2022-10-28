 Skip to content

EducationXR update for 28 October 2022

V2 Flow updates

Build 9817546

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GENERAL

  • Templates released! Along with v2 editor and backend tools for them
  • IOS 16 audio error fixed
  • Interactables sync issues fixed
  • New SSO functionality

FLOW

  • Improved prefab system for Flow graphs
  • New Player Object Nodes
  • Hundreds of new functionality nodes
  • Performance fixes
  • NEW FEATURE: Global Net node system Net Events
  • NEW FEATURE: Global Net node system, Net Variable Nodes
  • Added Player Input node.

VR

  • New custom Keyboard, no longer OS keyboard used

EducationXR Content Depot 1160421
