Astronaut: The Best Alpha update for 28 October 2022

Major Release: 0.7.0

28 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tons of content this patch! The big news is more to do in space. All five High Priests have a destination in mind for your vessel, each with its own unpredictable challenges. Which will you discover?

LAUNCH EVENTS
  • Added Starnat's destination: Orbit
  • Added Rulu's destination: Alien Signal (this one is especially intricate)
  • Added the first secret destination...
  • Added option to launch a probe as your space activity
  • Launch mapestry now properly flies to destinations
  • New music and SFX for final scene after launch
UNIFORMS
  • All uniforms are now unlockable
  • They don't have any art yet. But they have gameplay effects!
MISSIONS
  • Earning Your Wings: Added mapestry, with temp art for now
  • TV Drama: Added special theme song for Spacewolves!
  • The Haunting of Porpoise Bay: Added final art for mapestry - for this mission, it's a clue-tracking board
UI
  • Replaced all fonts with open source fonts. Such is the life of an indie studio.
  • Added a button to the main menu to see the credits. They're temporary / incomplete; we'll add more folks before release.
  • Launch mapestry and tutorial mapestry now visible from "What Have You Done?" menu
BUG FIXES
  • Fixed weirdness with parade car positioning
  • Fixed crashes on edge cases of Astronaut Quest random events
  • Fixed money popup showing Glory instead
NEXT UP...

Our next major milestone is to release a Nice Bird and his progression system. Then, the final mission before beta...

