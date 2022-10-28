Major Release: 0.7.0

Tons of content this patch! The big news is more to do in space. All five High Priests have a destination in mind for your vessel, each with its own unpredictable challenges. Which will you discover?
LAUNCH EVENTS
- Added Starnat's destination: Orbit
- Added Rulu's destination: Alien Signal (this one is especially intricate)
- Added the first secret destination...
- Added option to launch a probe as your space activity
- Launch mapestry now properly flies to destinations
- New music and SFX for final scene after launch
UNIFORMS
- All uniforms are now unlockable
- They don't have any art yet. But they have gameplay effects!
MISSIONS
- Earning Your Wings: Added mapestry, with temp art for now
- TV Drama: Added special theme song for Spacewolves!
- The Haunting of Porpoise Bay: Added final art for mapestry - for this mission, it's a clue-tracking board
UI
- Replaced all fonts with open source fonts. Such is the life of an indie studio.
- Added a button to the main menu to see the credits. They're temporary / incomplete; we'll add more folks before release.
- Launch mapestry and tutorial mapestry now visible from "What Have You Done?" menu
BUG FIXES
- Fixed weirdness with parade car positioning
- Fixed crashes on edge cases of Astronaut Quest random events
- Fixed money popup showing Glory instead
NEXT UP...
Our next major milestone is to release a Nice Bird and his progression system. Then, the final mission before beta...
Changed files in this update