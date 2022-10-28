Major Release: 0.7.0

Tons of content this patch! The big news is more to do in space. All five High Priests have a destination in mind for your vessel, each with its own unpredictable challenges. Which will you discover?

LAUNCH EVENTS

Added Starnat's destination: Orbit

Added Rulu's destination: Alien Signal (this one is especially intricate)

Added the first secret destination...

Added option to launch a probe as your space activity

Launch mapestry now properly flies to destinations

New music and SFX for final scene after launch

UNIFORMS

All uniforms are now unlockable

They don't have any art yet. But they have gameplay effects!

MISSIONS

Earning Your Wings : Added mapestry, with temp art for now

: Added mapestry, with temp art for now TV Drama : Added special theme song for Spacewolves!

: Added special theme song for Spacewolves! The Haunting of Porpoise Bay: Added final art for mapestry - for this mission, it's a clue-tracking board

UI

Replaced all fonts with open source fonts. Such is the life of an indie studio.

Added a button to the main menu to see the credits. They're temporary / incomplete; we'll add more folks before release.

Launch mapestry and tutorial mapestry now visible from "What Have You Done?" menu

BUG FIXES

Fixed weirdness with parade car positioning

Fixed crashes on edge cases of Astronaut Quest random events

Fixed money popup showing Glory instead

NEXT UP...

Our next major milestone is to release a Nice Bird and his progression system. Then, the final mission before beta...