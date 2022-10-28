 Skip to content

发糖模拟器 update for 28 October 2022

27/10/2022 Update

Build 9817294 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix the problem of black screen after selecting tags.
  • Fix the problem that the calendar icon is displayed incorrectly.
  • Allow to check the deck and graveyard in score menu.
  • Add option to ban tag from card pool.
  • Add filter to card library.

