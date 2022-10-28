27/10/2022 Update

- Fix the problem of black screen after selecting tags.
- Fix the problem that the calendar icon is displayed incorrectly.
- Allow to check the deck and graveyard in score menu.
- Add option to ban tag from card pool.
- Add filter to card library.
