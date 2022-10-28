Patch Notes for v1.1.8
Changes:
- Draw Blessing lv 3 now draws a random card from the dissipate pile to hand.
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue with splash damage on units that have a hex, resulting in a soft lock.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Patch Notes for v1.1.8
Changes:
Fixes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update