Relapse update for 28 October 2022

v1.1.8

Patch Notes for v1.1.8

Changes:

  • Draw Blessing lv 3 now draws a random card from the dissipate pile to hand.

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue with splash damage on units that have a hex, resulting in a soft lock.

