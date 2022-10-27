 Skip to content

Bounters Playtest update for 27 October 2022

Bounters Playtest Build 4.1 Patch Note

Build 9816434

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed

  • Reworked player task UI.
  • Added icons for no gears on each slots.
  • Adjusted interaction distance between player and interactables (lootbox, exit panel)
  • Lowered brightness of flashlight.
  • Changed stats for some attachments.

Bugfix

  • Fixed jittery movement when player jumps.
  • Fixed scoreboard not showing correctly after the match ends.
  • Fixed some weapons animation for foregrips did not work after throwing grenades.
  • Fixed interaction tooltip shows up while player is not pointing towards the interactable objects.
Notes

Server needs to be updated to latest version. Please download the latest server build here.
Field editor (level editor) is available here.
Join Polyworld Games Discord.
Check Bounters Website for more details.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1976271
