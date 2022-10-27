Changelog for 27-10-2022

27-10-2022
Changes:
- Alarm clock time now saves between sessions, though the alarm clock will still be turned off on application start.
- Performance stats will now search for an Nvidia GPU first to avoid detecting onboard Ryzen iGPUs.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed an issue that would require 2 click of the Gear icon to enter Edit Mode if the keyboard was open.
- Fixed keyboard 'key spamming' when holding trigger down on a key only working for the left controller.
- Wristwatch will no longer block input to games when interacting with it from behind.
- Cursor will no longer move on Wristwatch when it is not visible.
- Fixed an issue which caused the blue accent colour to not reload on app restart.
- Fixed an issue which caused the Clock tab to not change with accent colour change.
