KovaaK's update for 7 November 2022

KovaaK's 3.1.8 - Map Creator Content + Bug Fixes

MAP CREATOR

Together with TSM Iron + Houston Outlaws, we bring 2 new sets of materials and props for you to use on your maps!
Try the new art with the playlist “Map Showcase” and tag us on your cool map creations!

  • Houston Outlaws Assets
  • TSM Iron Assets

Halloween Assets


Some of you shared feedback that you'd like to continue using the latest ghost target model, so a quick reminder that all Halloween target models are available for creators to use on their own scenarios!

Other fixes and updates

  • Session Manager bug
  • Seasonal Content is now off by default
  • Fixed performance drop caused by restarting some scenarios

As always, we wouldn't be here without you, so please send us your scenarios/maps, feedback, and ideas - find us @KovaaKs, on our Discord and Reddit!

Thanks for your support and more great stuff coming soon!

