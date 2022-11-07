KovaaK's 3.1.8 - Map Creator Content + Bug Fixes

MAP CREATOR
Together with TSM Iron + Houston Outlaws, we bring 2 new sets of materials and props for you to use on your maps!
Try the new art with the playlist “Map Showcase” and tag us on your cool map creations!
- Houston Outlaws Assets
- TSM Iron Assets
Halloween Assets
Some of you shared feedback that you'd like to continue using the latest ghost target model, so a quick reminder that all Halloween target models are available for creators to use on their own scenarios!
Other fixes and updates
- Session Manager bug
- Seasonal Content is now off by default
- Fixed performance drop caused by restarting some scenarios
As always, we wouldn't be here without you, so please send us your scenarios/maps, feedback, and ideas - find us @KovaaKs, on our Discord and Reddit!
Thanks for your support and more great stuff coming soon!
