KovaaK's 3.1.8 - Map Creator Content + Bug Fixes

MAP CREATOR

Together with TSM Iron + Houston Outlaws, we bring 2 new sets of materials and props for you to use on your maps!

Try the new art with the playlist “Map Showcase” and tag us on your cool map creations!

Houston Outlaws Assets



TSM Iron Assets



Halloween Assets



Some of you shared feedback that you'd like to continue using the latest ghost target model, so a quick reminder that all Halloween target models are available for creators to use on their own scenarios!



Session Manager bug

Seasonal Content is now off by default

Fixed performance drop caused by restarting some scenarios

As always, we wouldn't be here without you, so please send us your scenarios/maps, feedback, and ideas - find us @KovaaKs, on our Discord and Reddit!

Thanks for your support and more great stuff coming soon!