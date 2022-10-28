 Skip to content

Howlbreath update for 28 October 2022

v1.19.36

v1.19.36

Last edited by Wendy

New version v1.19.36 now available for download and auto-update

  • Correct shadow issues on some objects
  • Update building interiors
  • Add feature to map that allows moving with double click
  • Fix level up dialog requiring slow clicks
  • Modify graphics for arrows so they fly into targets
  • Correct occasional bug when exiting guild hall that moved player to the wrong place
  • Small update to NPC and player sounds
  • Reduce purchaseable spell costs
  • Small increase to damages of low level spells

