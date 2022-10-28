New version v1.19.36 now available for download and auto-update
- Correct shadow issues on some objects
- Update building interiors
- Add feature to map that allows moving with double click
- Fix level up dialog requiring slow clicks
- Modify graphics for arrows so they fly into targets
- Correct occasional bug when exiting guild hall that moved player to the wrong place
- Small update to NPC and player sounds
- Reduce purchaseable spell costs
- Small increase to damages of low level spells
Changed files in this update