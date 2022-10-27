 Skip to content

Dead End City update for 27 October 2022

v1.0.08 update

Share · View all patches · Build 9815592 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • (Bug) Sound Test was accessible even when it wasn't purchased in the Shop.
  • (Bug) Upon leaving the Sound Test, the Title bgm was not restored.
  • (Bug) Scanlines caused the game to rescale incorrectly on displays with different resolutions. The screen size is now handled a little differently when calculating the final scanline output.
  • (Bug) Switching between fullscreen and windowed mode with scanlines active sometimes caused the screen to be resized incorrectly.
  • (Bug) Starting the game with scanlines active sometimes caused the screen to be resized incorrectly.
  • (Bug) The gallery numbering began with 0. It now begins with 1.
  • (Bug) The gallery's final image was not displaying.

