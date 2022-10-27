- (Bug) Sound Test was accessible even when it wasn't purchased in the Shop.
- (Bug) Upon leaving the Sound Test, the Title bgm was not restored.
- (Bug) Scanlines caused the game to rescale incorrectly on displays with different resolutions. The screen size is now handled a little differently when calculating the final scanline output.
- (Bug) Switching between fullscreen and windowed mode with scanlines active sometimes caused the screen to be resized incorrectly.
- (Bug) Starting the game with scanlines active sometimes caused the screen to be resized incorrectly.
- (Bug) The gallery numbering began with 0. It now begins with 1.
- (Bug) The gallery's final image was not displaying.
Dead End City update for 27 October 2022
v1.0.08 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update