 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Void Scrappers update for 27 October 2022

New Skill

Share · View all patches · Build 9815477 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New skill implemented - damage boost on full shields. Unlock it now!

Tweaked engine resource limits, to better handle extreme runs (threat >50)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2005211
  • Loading history…
Depot 2005212
  • Loading history…
Depot 2005213
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link