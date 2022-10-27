- some sends have gotten cheaper
- initial mining territory circle of players got closer to center
- initial number of resources on the map has been reduced
- upgrade related mine's border push has been increased
- it has become cheaper to research a unit
- player stats are shown in a leaderboard during the game
- castle now attacks lowest hp target first
Mines and Magic update for 27 October 2022
Balance patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
