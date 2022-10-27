 Skip to content

Mines and Magic update for 27 October 2022

Balance patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • some sends have gotten cheaper
  • initial mining territory circle of players got closer to center
  • initial number of resources on the map has been reduced
  • upgrade related mine's border push has been increased
  • it has become cheaper to research a unit
  • player stats are shown in a leaderboard during the game
  • castle now attacks lowest hp target first

