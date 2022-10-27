 Skip to content

Hentai Fantasy World update for 27 October 2022

Update #1: Halloween

Update #1: Halloween · Build 9815194 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello. We've changed a little here:

  • Added Halloween decorations
  • More enemies came to the rescue, now there are more enemies on the map, be careful
  • Fixed some visual and technical bugs

Smile, have a nice day.

