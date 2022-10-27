Update #1: Halloween

Hello. We've changed a little here:
- Added Halloween decorations
- More enemies came to the rescue, now there are more enemies on the map, be careful
- Fixed some visual and technical bugs
Smile, have a nice day.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello. We've changed a little here:
Smile, have a nice day.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update