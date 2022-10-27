Update 2022.1: Patch 10

Dear skippers,
There is a new patch available for 2022.1. It fixes some of the most common issues reported so far. Changelog:
Localisation:
- Italian localisation update by BeeTLe BeTHLeHeM.
- German localisation update by Ruby.
- Polish localisation update.
Crew:
- Fix: Crew stops to speak any queued statements after a quick mission completion is used.
- Fix: It's no longer possible to store non-food items in the galley.
- Fix (regression of 2022.1 Patch 5): Decreased diving suit weight from 40kg to 20kg to make it possible to manually equip the suit from a cabinet.
Ports:
- Aesthetical improvements and fixes to Helgoland.
- Added docking spots for trade ships in Wilhelmshaven.
Modding:
- Fix: If "2022.1" was specified as the supported version of the game in the mod manifest, patch releases were considered incompatible with it by the launcher.
Interactions:
- Fix (regression of 2022.1 Patch 8): After shooting down a plane and approaching it, interactions with other units were stopping to work until the game was restarted.
Missions:
- Added a docked British merchant ship in the assignment about rescuing a Kriegsmarine official from Vigo. Enemy patrols on the way back are now less intense, if player remains undetected on the approach to the port.
- Fix: Objective about staying undetected in the assignment about rescuing a Kriegsmarine official from Vigo was always marked as completed in the mission summary after completion.
Technical:
- Fix: In rare cases, the port wasn't unloading correctly from the scene when its area was left by the player and instead was loading back again and wasn't going away afterwards.
Yours,
DWS
Changed files in this update