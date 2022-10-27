 Skip to content

Paradox of Hope update for 27 October 2022

0.4.4.1 Hotfix

Build 9815080

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug with spawning a huge filter in a raid
  • Fixed an issue with the display of the 15th position in the leaderboard
  • Fixed bug with incorrect behavior of monster bodies after death
  • Ammo boxes on magazine shelves now display the correct number of bullets
  • Monsters can no longer run through closed doors
  • Boxes of AKM, Saiga and Revolver ammo can no longer refill pistol magazines
  • Fixed a bug where a speedloader could be filled with ammo without opening the ammo box

