0.4.4.1 Hotfix

Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug with spawning a huge filter in a raid
- Fixed an issue with the display of the 15th position in the leaderboard
- Fixed bug with incorrect behavior of monster bodies after death
- Ammo boxes on magazine shelves now display the correct number of bullets
- Monsters can no longer run through closed doors
- Boxes of AKM, Saiga and Revolver ammo can no longer refill pistol magazines
- Fixed a bug where a speedloader could be filled with ammo without opening the ammo box
Changed files in this update