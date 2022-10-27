Release Day Update

Hi, everyone. Thanks for playing/wishlisting!
I've just uploaded a patch to iron out some release day kinks. Please update and enjoy.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hi, everyone. Thanks for playing/wishlisting!
I've just uploaded a patch to iron out some release day kinks. Please update and enjoy.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update