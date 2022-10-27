- The volume of the CO2 bottle has been increased.
- The calculation of temperature, humidity and CO2 has been revised.
- The way the air improvement devices work has been improved.
- Fixed a bug in the savegame system for the air improvement devices.
- Fixed minor bugs.
Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator update for 27 October 2022
Update 0.17.14
