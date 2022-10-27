Patch 2.01

Share · View all patches · Build 9814987 · Last edited 27 October 2022 – 18:13:24 UTC by Wendy

Hello, we've addressed several small bugs, we hope that you are enjoying SENSE/s: Midnight ver2.0.

Fixed an issue where the kama was appearing but not interactable

fixed an issue where the kama interaction would not trigger in NG+

Fixed a bug where the game would not return to the main menu after the credits.

Fixed a bug where the gacha coin in the underground tunnel could not be picked up from certain angles.

Fixed Several grammatical errors.

Thank you for your continued support! Happy Halloween!

Note - for some reason the build is repeatedly crashing AFTER we push to Steam, but not in our tests before. Hopefully 3rd times the charm!