Lightfire Defense Update 0.4.11

0.4.11 Patchnotes
- Lightfire Beacon now starts without the ability to attack - Unlock its laser attack in the Upgrade Menu
- Added new elemental icons and optimized selection display
- Added backwarts Dash
- Added Numpad Enter as an alternative button to start the wave
- Added error sound to more situations such as trying to cast locked spells
- Added a little icon animation for collected money
- Fixed backgrounds and some UI positions for higher resolutions
- Fixed a bug where music could stop playing after completing a wave
- Fixed some UI layering issues
- Improved intro to make it more intuitive
- Improved and added new textures
- Improved enemy missiles
- Improved upgrade menu UI
- Improved texts and tooltips
- Removed player level display
- Removed kill count display
Changed files in this update