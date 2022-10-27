 Skip to content

Lightfire Defense update for 27 October 2022

Lightfire Defense Update 0.4.11

Last edited by Wendy

  • Lightfire Beacon now starts without the ability to attack - Unlock its laser attack in the Upgrade Menu
  • Added new elemental icons and optimized selection display
  • Added backwarts Dash
  • Added Numpad Enter as an alternative button to start the wave
  • Added error sound to more situations such as trying to cast locked spells
  • Added a little icon animation for collected money
  • Fixed backgrounds and some UI positions for higher resolutions
  • Fixed a bug where music could stop playing after completing a wave
  • Fixed some UI layering issues
  • Improved intro to make it more intuitive
  • Improved and added new textures
  • Improved enemy missiles
  • Improved upgrade menu UI
  • Improved texts and tooltips
  • Removed player level display
  • Removed kill count display

