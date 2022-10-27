- New Weapon: Torch that has skill "Fire Breath"
- New Feature: Completing demo now grants greater fungi reward everytime you complete it.
- Bug Fix: When gear is selected and "B" is pressed with controller, selecting empty slot afterwards still shows option from previous selection.
- Bug Fix: Player is no longer standing up when finishing bonfire scene.
- Bug Fix: If attacking mid air and stunned, the attack collission is now disabled correctly on sword weapons.
- Bug Fix: If defended with shield no longer plays shield lift sound
- Bug Fix: If switching weapon from empty to empty slot, it won't play switching sound.
- Improvement: Weapon Hand Masks were now improved. This is the mask that is on the hand, to give illusion player is holding a weapon.
- Improvement: Change sitting animation at the bonfire, and added a box sprite that player is sitting on.
- Improvement: Changed weapon switching animation
- Improvement: Changed so player shouldnt trigger footsteps as easly, especially when switching weapon or drinking potions.
- Sound: A lot of new sounds and sound improvements, also added a lot of placeholder sounds. Especially for status effects, like fire, or for the skills.
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 27 October 2022
Patch 18
Patchnotes via Steam Community
