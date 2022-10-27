Update 2.1.0 - new Halloween special condition, accessibility settings!

New Features & Changes
- Added a more challenging variant of the TRICK OR TREAT special condition: TRICKIER TREATS
Adjustments
- Added an accessibility option: "additional gamma", to increase the gamma over the intended limit
- Added an accessibility option: "mirror effects", to disable special flashing effects appearing during the Reflection's exorcism that could cause motion sickness for some players
- Increased the candy spawn rate depending on the number of players during trick or treat / trickier treats
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the gamma slider not working anymore
- Fixed a bug that caused the vertical synchronization not to be saved correctly
- Fixed a ghost collider in Gamara Villa's entrance
- Fixed text that was getting cut off on diaries
Changed files in this update