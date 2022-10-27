 Skip to content

Remnant Records update for 27 October 2022

Update 2.1.0 - new Halloween special condition, accessibility settings!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features & Changes

  • Added a more challenging variant of the TRICK OR TREAT special condition: TRICKIER TREATS

Adjustments

  • Added an accessibility option: "additional gamma", to increase the gamma over the intended limit
  • Added an accessibility option: "mirror effects", to disable special flashing effects appearing during the Reflection's exorcism that could cause motion sickness for some players
  • Increased the candy spawn rate depending on the number of players during trick or treat / trickier treats

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the gamma slider not working anymore
  • Fixed a bug that caused the vertical synchronization not to be saved correctly
  • Fixed a ghost collider in Gamara Villa's entrance
  • Fixed text that was getting cut off on diaries

