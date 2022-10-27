Hotfix v.0.90b

Glad to see people are already digging deep into Endless, and enjoying it (warts and all). Next week will bring a lot of changes to balance, content, and optimization. For now, here's a few changes and fixes:
Balance
- Static Surge will now be instantly disabled by any EMP traps on the battlefield. You won't be disabled, slowed, or damaged. This is a small balance change that should help keep its power in check with future updates and deep in endless mode with certain builds.
Bugs
- Made some adjustments to powerup code that should (SHOULD) fix a number of strange interactions when lots of powerups are happening at once from various sources.
- Fixed an issue that would cause tab to lock you out of controls. This is a dumb issue that pops back up whenever I add a specific type of object to Gunlocked and forget to add it to some code that prevents this.
- Fixed the inventory showing the wrong Aftermods in some cases
