Hotfix v.0.90b

Glad to see people are already digging deep into Endless, and enjoying it (warts and all). Next week will bring a lot of changes to balance, content, and optimization. For now, here's a few changes and fixes:

Balance

Static Surge will now be instantly disabled by any EMP traps on the battlefield. You won't be disabled, slowed, or damaged. This is a small balance change that should help keep its power in check with future updates and deep in endless mode with certain builds.

Bugs