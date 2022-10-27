 Skip to content

The Cute Fighter update for 27 October 2022

Nude Edition Upgrade

View all patches · Build 9814635 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

- added 8 naked girls
- changed camera view
- fixed some bugs

