New mini-game added

- Heligame implemented, and rdy for early alpha tests (Feedback Welcome)
- New Mainmenu and Lobby (Design)
- Recreating some basic code, we need to check all Mini-Games for bugs, thx <3
Know issues, but its time to test the Helicopter game:
- After a mini game clients are sometimes stock in win screen.
- Helicopter game starts immediately 3, 2, 1 ... don't block players from start to shote or fly around.
- All mini-games have a issue: Players can move before start countdown resulting in a advantage.
Changed files in this update