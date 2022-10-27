 Skip to content

GG-Party Playtest update for 27 October 2022

New mini-game added

Share · View all patches · Build 9814524 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Heligame implemented, and rdy for early alpha tests (Feedback Welcome)
  • New Mainmenu and Lobby (Design)
  • Recreating some basic code, we need to check all Mini-Games for bugs, thx <3

Know issues, but its time to test the Helicopter game:

  • After a mini game clients are sometimes stock in win screen.
  • Helicopter game starts immediately 3, 2, 1 ... don't block players from start to shote or fly around.
  • All mini-games have a issue: Players can move before start countdown resulting in a advantage.

Changed files in this update

GG-Party Playtest Windows Depot 1798631
