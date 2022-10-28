SWTOR In-Game Events for November

Feast of Prosperity

Date: November 1st - November 29th, 2022 (BEGINS AND ENDS AT 5:00AM PST/12:00PM GMT)

Requirement: Level 20+

Over the years, the Hutt Cartel’s reputation has taken a hit. The once powerful organization no longer instills respect and fear. To restore the Cartel’s influence, two up-and-coming Hutts, Gaboorga the Abundant and Duuba the Magnanimous, are throwing the most lavish “charitable banquet” in history for the galaxy’s underprivileged. And if the Cartel happens to advance their business interests during the Feast, everyone wins!

If Gaboorga and Duuba can cooperate, they could rocket the Cartel back into the upper echelons of the galactic underworld. But the Hutts’ conflicting priorities means they’re constantly undermining each other. Each week a new Story Mission will unlock to progress this storyline, leading to the climatic choice during the third and final week: Gaboorga or Duuba? Only one Hutt can win, and the fate of the Feast of Prosperity is at stake. Choose wisely!

For players that participated in the event when it previously ran, you'll be able to immediately jump into the Daily Missions and mini-games! If this will be your first time experiencing the event, each week a Story Mission will unlock - progressing the conflict between Gaboorga and Duuba.

FEATURED REWARDS:

NEW - Gourmand’s Favorite Weapon Set

- Gourmand’s Favorite Weapon Set NEW - Duuba and Gaboorga Transport Skiffs

- Duuba and Gaboorga Transport Skiffs NEW - Feast Holo-Toy

- Feast Holo-Toy Feast Trader's Armor Set

Roast Scyk Belly and Feast of Prosperity Poster decorations

Feast Attire and Feast Preparation Hat

Feast Ingredient Transport Mount

Hairless Mudhorn and Earthen Thurrb Mini-pets

Feel the Groove and Toast emotes

Overstuffed Backpack and Food Launcher Toys

... and more!

Rakghoul Resurgence on Alderaan

Date: November 1st - November 8th, 2022 (BEGINS AND ENDS AT 12:00PM GMT)

Requirement: Level 25+

The Hyland Organization for Rakghoul Neutralization (T.H.O.R.N.) has issued an official level-2 emergency alert concerning an outbreak of the Rakghoul plague on Alderaan. Quarantines have been put in place to restrict traffic of the plague off-world, but exceptions will be made for individuals with priority clearance.

T.H.O.R.N. is recruiting qualified volunteer emergency responders to travel to affected areas to combat the spread of the Rakghoul plague. More information about the outbreak can be found by checking the News Terminals on the Republic or Imperial Fleet!

T.H.O.R.N. wishes to remind you that plague symptoms can be treated if they are identified in the early stages of infection. Whether or not you have travel plans, please consult your nearest trusted medical supply droid and get vaccinated!

FEATURED REWARDS:

Reputation with THORN

Merciless Seeker’s Armor Set

THORN Epicenter and Dark Vector Armor Sets

Outbreak Response Weapons

Alliance Contact - Doctor Lokin

Infected Varactyl and Infected Dewback Mounts

Ferocious Rakghoul Mini-pets

…and more!

Relics of the Gree

Date: November 15th - November 22nd, 2022 (BEGINS AND ENDS AT 12:00PM GMT)

Requirement: Level 50+

Explore Ilum's contested area in the Western Ice Shelf to uncover the mysterious purpose of the Gray Secant, an enormous ancient Gree starship. Get ready to face a powerful opponent that awaits you at the center of this ancient vessel. Visit the in-game News Terminal located on Carrick Station in the Republic fleet or Vaiken Spacedock in the Imperial fleet to get started on your adventure!

FEATURED REWARDS:

Reputation with the Gree Enclave

Gree Digitization Cube

White, Red, and Blue Scalene Armor

Gray Helix Weapons

L1-L Defender, L1-L Scout, and Miniature Gray Secant Mini-pets

Cyan Sphere, Blue Sphere and Red Sphere Vehicles

…and more!

Pirate Incursion

Date: November 29th - December 6th, 2022 (BEGINS AND ENDS AT 12:00PM GMT)

Requirement: Level 20+

The remote planet Dantooine has been thrust into the center of escalating hostilities between the Galactic Republic and the Sith Empire. Spurred on in secret by covert Imperial forces, the Nova Blade pirates have staged an all-out attack on the pastoral Republic world. As the Republic scrambles to defend this key territory at the edge of Imperial space, the Empire plans to capitalize on the chaos and deal a major blow to the longtime Republic bastion.

FEATURED REWARDS:

Nova Blade and Dantooine Homesteader Armor Sets

Ugnaught Companion

Walker Mount

Kath Hound Mount

Kath Hound Mini-pet

Dantooine-inspired Stronghold Decorations

… and more!

Ten Year Anniversary

Date: December 14th, 2021 - January, 2023 (BEGINS AND ENDS AT 12:00PM GMT)

Requirement: Levels 10+

A special “Anniversary Personnel” vendor can be found on the fleet with new Class Ship Stronghold Decorations. All previous anniversary rewards will also be available during this limited time as well.

FEATURED REWARDS: