Infestation: Survivor Stories 2020 update for 27 October 2022

Halloween 2022 Event

Patchnotes · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Survivors!

Now it's finally time to announce this year's Halloween event. This time we are going to enable a lot of events at once.

Start: 28.10.2022, 12:00 PM CEST
End: 14.11.2022, 12:00 PM CET

The following events will start on the date above:

Halloween 2022 Skinbox


Halloween 2022 Character Clothes


Themed PVP Map
  • A PVP map themed in Halloween style
  • 2 servers are going to start, one AR Only and a Mixed one
  • This map will also have Double Reputation enabled during this period
Event Loot
  • Loot will start spawning on the secret Halloween locations, such as contracts, mission items, and more
  • Halloween 2022 Skinbox will get added to the Alien- and Super Zombie loot
Rewards
  • Halloween 2022 Skinbox will be the reward in Battle Royale and Competitive
Twitch Drops
  • Halloween 2022 Skinbox and cosmetics are going to be available on the Twitch drops
  • Drops are only enabled on the Infestation: The New Z section on Twitch
Marketplace
  • Halloween 2022 Skinbox and cosmetics are available in the store for GC

More events will start after a while, so don't worry about Double GD :D

We are very sorry about the late start of the event and we hope you still get some free time to enjoy this event.

Happy Halloween! BOO!

