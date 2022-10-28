 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

最后四人-The last four update for 28 October 2022

2022.10.28 Optimization & Introduction

Share · View all patches · Build 9813640 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Optimized some content and modified some bugs
  2. Added the game guide, which can be viewed in the root directory of the game, or in the column of B station:
    In this cruel world to try to move forward, [the last four] second person 2W word guide

Changed files in this update

Depot 2116841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link