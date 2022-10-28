- Optimized some content and modified some bugs
- Added the game guide, which can be viewed in the root directory of the game, or in the column of B station:
In this cruel world to try to move forward, [the last four] second person 2W word guide
最后四人-The last four update for 28 October 2022
2022.10.28 Optimization & Introduction
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update