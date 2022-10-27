-Fixed editor related bugs
-Fixed a long note glitch bug
-Editor UI changed to tabbed
-You can use Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V in editor from now on
-Fixed a bug where "Line Width" are applied as squares
rote²(RoteSquare) update for 27 October 2022
2022-10-21 (v0.5.2)
-Fixed editor related bugs
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update