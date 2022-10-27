 Skip to content

rote²(RoteSquare) update for 27 October 2022

2022-10-21 (v0.5.2)

Build 9813633 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed editor related bugs
-Fixed a long note glitch bug
-Editor UI changed to tabbed
-You can use Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V in editor from now on
-Fixed a bug where "Line Width" are applied as squares

