V1.1.0 OUT NOW!

Hello! After yesterday's launch, we found two massive bugs that our playtesters never wound up catching! (pun intended) We're very thankful you were all willing to report back to us so we can solve them as soon as possible. Version 1.1.0 is out now and makes the changes listed below:

Fixed bug where Earl Fish wouldn't spawn.

Fixed bug where exiting and replaying didn't allow fish to spawn / use of JaDa Book.

Game now starts in Windowed Mode, as apposed to Fullscreen.

Other Quality of Life features.

Hopefully, these small changes, greatly improve your gaming experience. Thanks so much for playing.