JaDa Fishin' update for 27 October 2022

V1.1.0 OUT NOW!

Build 9813558 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! After yesterday's launch, we found two massive bugs that our playtesters never wound up catching! (pun intended) We're very thankful you were all willing to report back to us so we can solve them as soon as possible. Version 1.1.0 is out now and makes the changes listed below:

  • Fixed bug where Earl Fish wouldn't spawn.
  • Fixed bug where exiting and replaying didn't allow fish to spawn / use of JaDa Book.
  • Game now starts in Windowed Mode, as apposed to Fullscreen.
  • Other Quality of Life features.

Hopefully, these small changes, greatly improve your gaming experience. Thanks so much for playing.

  • Dallen Larson, Larsonsoft

