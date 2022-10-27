 Skip to content

Racingmaybe update for 27 October 2022

Update 35e

Share · View all patches · Build 9813509 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made track-length algorithm aim at slowest player rather than the fastest.
  • Fixed track-length showing the wrong length after having finished a race.
  • Made Tools need more improvements over time.
  • Made hidden info about turbo visible.

Changed files in this update

Racingmaybe Content Depot 1261301
