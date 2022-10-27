- Made track-length algorithm aim at slowest player rather than the fastest.
- Fixed track-length showing the wrong length after having finished a race.
- Made Tools need more improvements over time.
- Made hidden info about turbo visible.
Racingmaybe update for 27 October 2022
Update 35e
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Racingmaybe Content Depot 1261301
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update