[Tianxia Escort Agency] Update log on October 26, 2022

New content:
- [Creativity Workshop] added the [Zodiac/Monthly Pay/Weight] that allows players to customize their characters. Redefining these can create more interesting and challenging playing methods
- [Creative Workshop] Replace role resource module has added the function of replacing role avatars, and now you can replace role related resources more completely
System optimization:
- File configuration and documentation optimization in Creative Workshop [Official Example]
- Now adjust the mod of monster strength. After enabling or disabling, it can take effect without re entering the game
- When submitting the cover of the creative workshop, the prompt text is added when it exceeds 1M
Bug fix:
- Fixed a bug where you can't see modules created by others in the game
- Fixed the bug that reported an error in the battle, which led to the possibility of not being able to enter the battle normally
- Fixed the bug that reported an error in the battle, which led to the possibility that the battle report could not be viewed normally
- Fixed a bug that reported an error in the battle, so there was a chance that you would not encounter a battle in the escort race
- Fixed the bug that the debug window was not completely hidden, resulting in an abnormal interface
- Fixed the bug that the acupoints would still be closed when no one fell to the ground in normal dreams
- Fixed the bug that the number of subscribers in the creative workshop did not show
