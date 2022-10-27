 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

天下镖局 update for 27 October 2022

[Tianxia Escort Agency] Update log on October 26, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9813061 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New content:

  1. [Creativity Workshop] added the [Zodiac/Monthly Pay/Weight] that allows players to customize their characters. Redefining these can create more interesting and challenging playing methods
  2. [Creative Workshop] Replace role resource module has added the function of replacing role avatars, and now you can replace role related resources more completely

System optimization:

  1. File configuration and documentation optimization in Creative Workshop [Official Example]
  2. Now adjust the mod of monster strength. After enabling or disabling, it can take effect without re entering the game
  3. When submitting the cover of the creative workshop, the prompt text is added when it exceeds 1M

Bug fix:

  1. Fixed a bug where you can't see modules created by others in the game
  2. Fixed the bug that reported an error in the battle, which led to the possibility of not being able to enter the battle normally
  3. Fixed the bug that reported an error in the battle, which led to the possibility that the battle report could not be viewed normally
  4. Fixed a bug that reported an error in the battle, so there was a chance that you would not encounter a battle in the escort race
  5. Fixed the bug that the debug window was not completely hidden, resulting in an abnormal interface
  6. Fixed the bug that the acupoints would still be closed when no one fell to the ground in normal dreams
  7. Fixed the bug that the number of subscribers in the creative workshop did not show

Changed files in this update

Depot 1700632
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link