Version 0.6.0

I’ve decided to merge the third path (The heroine route) into Aurora route. At near end of Aurora route, you will have a choice of working exclusively with the heroine which will result in a slightly different ending sequence.
So, it means the game will have two major routes but four different endings. (Cass route has two endings.)
⨭ Added
- “Cursed blood” side quest has been added. This is Inessa’s personal quest where you will have two choices, thus two outcomes.
- Foluke’s profile has been added to extra.
- Story progression.
💘 NSFW stuff
- Depending on your choice, there will be an intercourse scene with Nick and Inessa during “Cursed blood” side quest.
↹ Changed / Fixed
- The heroine’s attack has been boosted slightly by about 10%.
- However, Nick’s attacks have been nerfed by about 10%.
Changed files in this update