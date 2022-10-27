Version 0.6.0

I’ve decided to merge the third path (The heroine route) into Aurora route. At near end of Aurora route, you will have a choice of working exclusively with the heroine which will result in a slightly different ending sequence.

So, it means the game will have two major routes but four different endings. (Cass route has two endings.)

⨭ Added

“Cursed blood” side quest has been added. This is Inessa’s personal quest where you will have two choices, thus two outcomes. Foluke’s profile has been added to extra. Story progression.

💘 NSFW stuff

Depending on your choice, there will be an intercourse scene with Nick and Inessa during “Cursed blood” side quest.

↹ Changed / Fixed