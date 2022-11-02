Patch 1.10 Release!

Hi Lost Judgment players! Today we’re rolling out patch 1.10!
Keep those issue reports coming! Here’s a list of big fixes in this update:
• Updated to FSR 2.1.2 for improving quality
• FSR 2.1 option has been adjusted and added as a Customizable option to Anti-Alias settings
• Updated to XeSS 1.0.1
• Addressed an issue where V-Sync does not function correctly, causing the game to go too fast.
• Addressed an issue where a portion of the upscaler was not working correctly.
• Improvements to stability during startup and play.
• Addressed an issue where Street names on the map become difficult to read when the upscaler is active.
• Added functionality to hide the skip button during subtitled dialog
Changed files in this update