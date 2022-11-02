 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lost Judgment update for 2 November 2022

Patch 1.10 Release!

Share · View all patches · Build 9812760 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Lost Judgment players! Today we’re rolling out patch 1.10!

Keep those issue reports coming! Here’s a list of big fixes in this update:

• Updated to FSR 2.1.2 for improving quality
• FSR 2.1 option has been adjusted and added as a Customizable option to Anti-Alias settings
• Updated to XeSS 1.0.1
• Addressed an issue where V-Sync does not function correctly, causing the game to go too fast.
• Addressed an issue where a portion of the upscaler was not working correctly.
• Improvements to stability during startup and play.
• Addressed an issue where Street names on the map become difficult to read when the upscaler is active.
• Added functionality to hide the skip button during subtitled dialog

Changed files in this update

Depot 2058191
  • Loading history…
Depot 2058192
  • Loading history…
Depot 2058193
  • Loading history…
Depot 2058194
  • Loading history…
Depot 2058195
  • Loading history…
Depot 2058196
  • Loading history…
Depot 2058197
  • Loading history…
Depot 2058198
  • Loading history…
Depot 2058199
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link