 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EQDRIVE.IO update for 27 October 2022

Small Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9812611 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added 12 languages for the game's user interface
Added interior cameras to boats
Increased some rides speed and torque in Themepark
Fixed some visual issues in Themepark
Enabled crash sounds for vehicles

Changed files in this update

EQDRIVE.IO Content Depot 1658481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link