Added 12 languages for the game's user interface
Added interior cameras to boats
Increased some rides speed and torque in Themepark
Fixed some visual issues in Themepark
Enabled crash sounds for vehicles
EQDRIVE.IO update for 27 October 2022
Small Update
Added 12 languages for the game's user interface
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update