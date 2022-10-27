 Skip to content

白马非马 update for 27 October 2022

2022/10/27 炼器御兽玩法更新

Last edited by Wendy

√1、添加-炼器御兽玩法-御兽使天赋
√2、添加-炼器御兽玩法-炼器师天赋

官方交流群：756815440（白马非马交流群）
欢迎大家踊跃进群呀，提出意见，反馈BUG，还可以查看群内大佬们写的各种攻略，如果遇到不了解的，实时有群内的小伙伴解答呀！！

