Hotel Magnate update for 27 October 2022

Hotfix: v0.8.7.9

Build 9812220 · Last edited by Wendy

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where guests would stop arriving if you upgraded all your bedrooms to a higher level than your Hotel Star Rating
  • Fixed an issue where guests would complain about the quality of the dance floor and vending machine, even though there isn't a higher-quality version available
  • Fixed custom shape pyramid color to match other shapes
  • Fixed spa localization/translation

Changes:

  • New models for hedges that better match the art style

