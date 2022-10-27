Hotfix: v0.8.7.9
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where guests would stop arriving if you upgraded all your bedrooms to a higher level than your Hotel Star Rating
- Fixed an issue where guests would complain about the quality of the dance floor and vending machine, even though there isn't a higher-quality version available
- Fixed custom shape pyramid color to match other shapes
- Fixed spa localization/translation
Changes:
- New models for hedges that better match the art style
