UPDATE
- Added new ability: Reaper Enfeeble
- Added new ability: Unlock
- Adjusted ability: Ambusher Enfeeble
FIX
- Fixed a bug causing dropped item sometimes dissapear
- Fixed a bug causing some abilities needed to be re-activated in order to work
