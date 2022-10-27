 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Floor44 update for 27 October 2022

0.7.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9812015 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UPDATE

  • Added new ability: Reaper Enfeeble
  • Added new ability: Unlock
  • Adjusted ability: Ambusher Enfeeble

FIX

  • Fixed a bug causing dropped item sometimes dissapear
  • Fixed a bug causing some abilities needed to be re-activated in order to work

Changed files in this update

Depot 1980771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link